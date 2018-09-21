Tiffany Daugherty received a 21 year sentence in a deadly child neglect case

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute mother accused of starving her daughter to death was sentenced to prison.

News 10 has been in the courtroom all morning long for Tiffany Daughterty's hearing. The judge, sentenced her to 21 years with 15 years to be served a minimum of 10 in Department of Corrections then, 6 years on probation.

She had pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent and reckless homicide that's in connection to the death of her young daughter back in December 2015.

If she had gone to trial she faced a maximum of 67 years in prison.

Autopsy results showed the little girl weighed just 16 pounds at the time of her death. Her co-defendant, Brian Moseman is set for trial in October.