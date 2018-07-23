Tick-related illness on the rise in Indiana, including one death

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Health experts in Indiana have seen a rise in tick-borne diseases across the Hoosier state.
More than 100 cases of tick-borne diseases have been reported so far this year, including one death.
Health officials say those cases spike in July.
Ticks can transmit a variety of diseases, such as Lyme Disease and Rockey Mountian Spotted Fever.
To learn more about ticks and how to prevent diseases, click here.
