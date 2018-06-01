Thursday storms damage high school baseball field, forcing change of regional game venue

LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (WTHI) - Storm damage forced a change of plans for this weekend's 1-A Regional baseball game.
A light pole crashed through a fence at Loogootee's baseball field.
The Indiana High School Athletic Association decided to move the venue of the game.
It will now happen in Jasper.
"We'll get this cleaned up and probably come out stronger than before...heck of a way to get a new fence and lights. We're very fortunate no one was hurt," Loogootee High School teacher Brian Whitney said.
School leaders have contacted the insurance companies to get the ball rolling to get the fence fixed.
