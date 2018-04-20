Thursday night event benefits 14th and Chestnut Community Center

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local kids will benefit from a night of food and fun.

The annual "Gifts from the Heart" banquet happened on Thursday.

It's a fundraiser for the 14th and Chestnut Community Center.

The group has many different programs for local kids and families.

There was a packed house at the Sycamore Banquet Center for the event.

Guests enjoyed dinner and an auction.

The center is always looking for volunteers and donations.

If you would like to help, click here.