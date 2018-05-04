Clear
Thunderstorms, and how they're made

Thunderstorms are going to start popping up more and more as we head toward the summer months. Here's what you need to know.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Warmer weather means more people will be going outside. As we head toward the summer season, we're also heading into thunderstorm season.

Because of that, Storm Team 10 wants to make sure you know how to stay safe.

A thunderstorm starts its life by the sun warming the earth's surface.

Once we get warm at the surface, water vapor is formed, which then makes its way back into the sky. This is how we get clouds.

Now from there, all we need is a warm, or a cold front to get the air moving. Once moving, a thunderstorm is formed.

Your best option is always to be inside, but if you are caught outside, there are a few things to remember.

Try not to be in an open field, or on the water. And if you can, get to the nearest shelter.

By remembering these tips, you'll help keep both you and your family safe as we head into the summer storm season.

