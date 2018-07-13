Thrown into his bed because he wouldn't eat...more details released on the death of a Vincennes two-year-old

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have learned additional details in the death of a two-year-old in Vincennes.
News 10 received court documents on the death of Jaqreion "Jay Jay" Anderson.
LaQuenten Breeland is facing charges for the toddler's death.
The prosecutor has now filed for a habitual offender status.
That's because Breeland has prior felony convictions.
According to police, Anderson died while in Breeland's care.
According to the court documents, detectives noted several bruises on the child.
An autopsy on the toddler showed that he died from trauma due to force, with a lacerated liver causing internal bleeding.
According to court documents, Breeland admitted to throwing the child into his bed because he wouldn't eat.
Breeland then told detectives he didn't realize the incident would be fatal, and he didn't mean to kill the child.
The investigation is ongoing.
