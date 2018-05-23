Clear

Three people hurt in southern Vigo County crash

It happened near Dallas and Doberman Streets in southern Vigo County.

Posted: May. 23, 2018 7:02 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Three people were hospitalized after a Wednesday afternoon crash.

The Vigo County Sheriff's Office said the driver of a car was heading northbound when it failed to stop.

That's when they say a car driving westbound slammed into it.

People from both vehicles were treated for injuries.

