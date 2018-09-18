Three people are dead, homicide investigation underway in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Three people are dead as an active homicide investigation is underway in Greene County.

The Greene County Sheriff's Office is working with the Indiana State Police Crime Lab.

The investigation is being centered around a property in the 7000 Block of State Road 43, south of Hendricksville.

Indiana State Police told News 10 two females and one male are dead.

According to the 9-1-1 call, reports of shots fired came in around 8:00 Tuesday morning.

Authorities do not believe the public is in any danger.

The investigation is active.

Authorities say they hope to release the names of the victims on Wednesday evening.