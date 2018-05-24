Three people airlifted after I-70 crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - A serious crash on Interstate 70 sent several people to the hospital.
It happened Thursday morning in Clark County.
According to police, an SUV hit a dump truck.
Officials say three people were trapped inside of the SUV.
Those patients were airlifted to the hospital for treatment.
Names and conditions have not been released.
