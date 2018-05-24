Clear

Three people airlifted after I-70 crash in Clark County

A serious crash on Interstate 70 sent several people to the hospital.

Posted: May. 24, 2018 6:12 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - A serious crash on Interstate 70 sent several people to the hospital.

It happened Thursday morning in Clark County.

According to police, an SUV hit a dump truck.

Officials say three people were trapped inside of the SUV.

Those patients were airlifted to the hospital for treatment.

Names and conditions have not been released.

