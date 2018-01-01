wx_icon Terre Haute 10°

Three from Chicago arrested in Coles County on forgery charges

Three men from Chicago were arrested in Coles County on Thursday on forgery charges.

Posted: Jan. 5, 2018 2:14 PM
Updated: Jan. 5, 2018 2:14 PM

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Three men from Chicago were arrested in Coles County on Thursday on forgery charges.

The Mattoon Police Department arrested Jamont M. Jackson, 26, Nyere J. Almore Jr., 27, and Demetrius C. Mattox, 27, all of Chicago.

Police report the three men travelled from Chicago to Mattoon for the purpose of using counterfeit money. They were attempting to purchase goods and receive real currency as change in exchange for the counterfeit money.

They were arrested as they were exiting the Walgreens located at 212 S. Logan Street in Mattoon and taken to the Coles County Jail.

