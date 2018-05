MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Crews are on the scene of a three-car accident in Martin County.

According to police, the crash is between Shoals and Loogootee has forced them to close the roads in the area.

The crash happened on Highway 50 at the Brickyard Road intersection.

The condition of any of the passengers involved in the crash is unclear at this time.