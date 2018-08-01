Three behind bars on sex trafficking and child molesting charges, incident allegedly involves Parke County campground

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A lengthy investigation has landed three people behind bars for human and sexual trafficking of minors and child molesting.
That's according to court documents out of Putnam County.
Paul Crowder, along with Robert and April Glaze faces charges of two counts of conspiracy to commit child molesting and two counts of the promotion of human trafficking of a minor.
Police say Crowder paid up to $750 to take underage girls across county lines and engage in sexual activity.
The incidents reportedly took place at a Rockville area campsite, a Waveland campground, and a Montgomery County motel back in 2016.
In an interview with police, April admitted to selling the girls for sex because she and Robert needed the money.
If found guilty, all three could face 56-years in prison.
