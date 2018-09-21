Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Three behind bars after 5th and Crawford shooting

Two people were taken to the hospital and their injuries are not believed to be serious.

Posted: Sep. 21, 2018 10:44 AM
Posted By: Staff Reports

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - Police say James Dodd, Keelon Wright, and Anthony McCoy are now behind bars.
McCoy was arrested for criminal recklessness and aggravated battery.

The shooting happened at the apartments at 5th and Crawford Streets.

Terre Haute Police tell us there was a fight that led to gun shots being fired.

Two people were taken to the hospital and their injuries are not believed to be serious.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 85°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 80°
Rain this afternoon, cooler air arrives tonight.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Two people were taken to the hospital after 5th and Crawford shooting

Image

Glow with the Delts, ISU Memorial Stadium Sept 29, 7-8pm

Image

Showers, cooler. High: 84°

Image

Are we done with the 90 degree days for the near future?

Image

Moonlight Drive-In ready to open

Image

Why was that plane at the Indiana Theater?

Image

Terre Haute group honors those that help our community

Image

Candidates take a second to learn in Candidate School

Image

Spruce Kitchen teaching healthy meal ideas

Image

Robinson volleyball

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day