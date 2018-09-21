Three behind bars after 5th and Crawford shooting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - Police say James Dodd, Keelon Wright, and Anthony McCoy are now behind bars.

McCoy was arrested for criminal recklessness and aggravated battery.

The shooting happened at the apartments at 5th and Crawford Streets.

Terre Haute Police tell us there was a fight that led to gun shots being fired.

Two people were taken to the hospital and their injuries are not believed to be serious.