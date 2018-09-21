TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - Police say James Dodd, Keelon Wright, and Anthony McCoy are now behind bars.
McCoy was arrested for criminal recklessness and aggravated battery.
The shooting happened at the apartments at 5th and Crawford Streets.
Terre Haute Police tell us there was a fight that led to gun shots being fired.
Two people were taken to the hospital and their injuries are not believed to be serious.
Related Content
- Three behind bars after 5th and Crawford shooting
- Crawford County residents 'carol for a cause'
- One dead after crash in Crawford County, Illinois
- Churches in Crawford County to be provided AEDs
- 15th and Crawford closed due to water main leak
- Crawford County Jail offering many options to inmates
- Services announced for Crawford County woman killed on Tuesday
- School consolidation in Crawford County will come down to a vote
- Local 5th grader raises money to help kids battling cancer
- Release of 5th ‘Indiana Jones' movie pushed to 2021
Scroll for more content...