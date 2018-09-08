Clear
Three arrested for attempted copper theft

The Vermillion County Sheriff says three men tried to steal copper from a business.

Posted: Sep. 8, 2018 10:47 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

Clinton, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vermillion County Sheriff says three men tried to steal copper from a business. Now they're in jail.

Charles Chapman Jr., Richard Rogers and Robert Weger were arrested for theft, trespassing and vandalism Thursday night.

Sheriff Mike Phelps says recently installed surveillance equipment at White Construction allowed deputies to catch the men as they loaded a truck with copper.

The men are being held in the Vermillion County Jail.

