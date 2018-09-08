Three arrested for attempted copper theft

Clinton, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vermillion County Sheriff says three men tried to steal copper from a business. Now they're in jail.

Charles Chapman Jr., Richard Rogers and Robert Weger were arrested for theft, trespassing and vandalism Thursday night.

Sheriff Mike Phelps says recently installed surveillance equipment at White Construction allowed deputies to catch the men as they loaded a truck with copper.

The men are being held in the Vermillion County Jail.