Three arrested after routine compliance check

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – Three people are arrested after drugs were found during a routine compliance check.

Indiana State Police say the check happened on Friday. State troopers helped the Clay County Community Corrections and Clay County Probation Office check a home at 716 North Washington Street in Brazil.

State Police say during a search of the home, officers found more than 860 grams of suspected methamphetamine, more than $7,600 dollars, and drug paraphernalia.

ISP says three people were arrested and taken to the Clay County Justice Center. Police say the first person is 31-year-old Justin Burnham of Brazil. He’s facing preliminary charges of Possession of Methamphetamine, Dealing in Methamphetamine, and Maintaining a Common Nuisance.

Officials say the other two arrested are 30-year-old Mackenzie Watson of Brazil, and 19-year-old Baylee Thompson of Greencastle. They’re both facing preliminary charges of Possession of Methamphetamine and Maintaining a Common Nuisance.

Indiana State Police say the Putnamville District routinely helps the Clay County Community Corrections and Probation Offices with field compliance checks of offenders on community supervision.