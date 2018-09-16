Clear

Three arrested after routine compliance check

A photo of the suspected methamphetamine confiscated after a routine compliance check in Clay County. (Provided Photo, Sgt. Joe Watts, ISP)

Three people are arrested after drugs were found during a routine compliance check. Indiana State Police say the check happened on Friday in Brazil.

Posted: Sep. 16, 2018 12:46 PM
Posted By: Lacey Clifton

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – Three people are arrested after drugs were found during a routine compliance check.

Indiana State Police say the check happened on Friday. State troopers helped the Clay County Community Corrections and Clay County Probation Office check a home at 716 North Washington Street in Brazil.

State Police say during a search of the home, officers found more than 860 grams of suspected methamphetamine, more than $7,600 dollars, and drug paraphernalia.

ISP says three people were arrested and taken to the Clay County Justice Center. Police say the first person is 31-year-old Justin Burnham of Brazil. He’s facing preliminary charges of Possession of Methamphetamine, Dealing in Methamphetamine, and Maintaining a Common Nuisance.

Officials say the other two arrested are 30-year-old Mackenzie Watson of Brazil, and 19-year-old Baylee Thompson of Greencastle. They’re both facing preliminary charges of Possession of Methamphetamine and Maintaining a Common Nuisance.

Indiana State Police say the Putnamville District routinely helps the Clay County Community Corrections and Probation Offices with field compliance checks of offenders on community supervision.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 90°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 91°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 90°
Casey
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 90°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 90°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 90°
Warmth and sunshine continue.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

John McNichols Invite

Image

Conference Indiana XC

Image

Bonilla low medalist at golf sectional

Image

Paris beats Red Hill

Image

Indiana State wins shootout over EIU

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Week 5 Segment three In The Zone

Image

Week 5, Segment two In The Zone

Image

Week 5, Segment One In The Zone

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe