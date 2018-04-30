Live Stream Event Tonight 7 p.m. // U.S. Senate Republican Indiana Primary Debate

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The three Indiana Republicans looking to run in the U.S. Senate race against Democrat Joe Donnelly will hold their final primary debate Monday.



WTHITV.com will carry the event live at 7 p.m. It will feature Rep. Luke Messer, Rep. Todd Rokita and former state lawmaker Mike Braun.

The three candidates are vying for the Republican nomination in the race for Indiana’s Senate seat. The primary election is set for Tuesday, May 8. The winner will challenge Donnelly during the general election in November in what’s sure to be one of the country’s most closely watched races.

Blogger and political commentator Abdul-Hakim Shabazz will moderate Monday night’s debate.

The Indiana Debate Commission is hosting the event. Many of the questions presented to the candidates will be from Hoosiers who’ve submitted them in advance.

The debate starts at 7 p.m. We’ll stream it live on our website.