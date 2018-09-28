Thousands expected Saturday for Knights of Columbus Treasure Hunt

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Joyce Hawkins has been keeping busy at The Lemon Tree in downtown Washingtonn.

Hawkins says, "We've got a lot of customers. New customers because of the draw and business has been good."

Business is good for Hawkins. Those extra customers are thanks to the Knights of Columbus' Treasure Hunt.

Mike Haley with the Knights of Columbus says, "Solid people. I mean it will be worse than it's ever been. We've blocked this street out here. We've blocked the street outside. You can't be in the building without a reservation."

The group is expecting more then 8,000 people to attend Saturday night. Those people are all hoping to win the jackpot of 2.2 million dollars.

Haley says, "It's amazing. I mean it's amazing for the club. It's amazing for the community. I mean look at all, you see all the people running around town here. You know it's helped businesses in town. It's a little inconvenient for some of the people downtown. But i mean we've sold a lot of meals, gas. I mean there's people that are spending the night here in town."

The jackpot has brought thousands to the small main street. That has caused traffic headaches for shoppers and would be jackpot winners alike.

The Washington police department has advised residents to come prepared.

Haley says, "As of last night we've sold over 212,000. That's how much money we've put in the bank as of last night. I'm going to estimate that we get close to 400,000 tickets this week."

The influx of people downtown is something Hawkins and The Lemon Tree have prepared for.

Hawkins says, "Well main street there's not a lot of parking. So with so many people coming and buying tickets sometime,s it is a little hard to find a parking spot. So that's a little bit of a challenge. But that may be about the only downside of it. Everything else is good."