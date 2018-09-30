Clear

Thousands attend fith annual medieval faire in Clay County

It's an event that takes place at Clayshire Castle in Bowling Green. What started off as a bed and breakfast dream for one couple turned into a growing renaissance event.

Posted: Sep. 30, 2018 5:58 PM
Posted By: Garrett Brown

BOWLING GREEN, Ind. (WTHI)- Thousands found themselves driving through Clay County back roads this weekend. All of them traveling to a place called Clayshire Castle. One of these groups was Matthew Guell and his family who wanted to take a step into the past.

"Seeing it in rural Indiana is definitely a surprise. It’s something I would more likely see towards Indianapolis or a bigger city. Not just outside Brazil, Indiana for sure," said Guell.

"One of their side projects I guess you could say was to have a fair as well. As part of creating the ambiance of going back in time," said Katie Voges, who’s is one of the event coordinators.

It’s a fair you wouldn't expect to see, but it still brought out vendors, athletes, and entertainers from all over.

It's also a way to draw in business to support the community. One of those being Cook’s Corner ran by Dawn Cook based out of Poland, Indiana.

"It really brings the sense of local pride. It makes me feel great because our community is so small and hidden otherwise we wouldn't a draw," said Cook.

Organizers said this year turned out to be their biggest festival by far. Visitors like the Guell family hope it will continue to grow even more.

"Clayshire Castle puts on a great time. I would love to see more people out here. I mean it's a pretty good turnout as it is but just the growth would be fantastic," said Guell.

The event may be done for the year but if you’re interested in learning more about Clayshire Castle check out their website here.

