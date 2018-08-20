Clear

Thorntons on 3rd and Voorhees evacuated Monday Morning

Officials tell us the problem was related to the HVAC unit.

Posted: Aug. 20, 2018 10:05 AM
Updated: Aug. 20, 2018 10:45 AM
Posted By: Staff Reoport

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - The Thorntons gas station located at 3rd St and Voorhees Street in Terre Haute was evacuated on Monday morning. Fire officials believe the problem was related to an HVAC unit on the roof.

We will continue to follow this story

Partly cloudy tonight, thunderstorms tomorrow.
