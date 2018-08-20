Thorntons on 3rd and Voorhees evacuated Monday Morning

Photo Gallery 3 Images
TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - The Thorntons gas station located at 3rd St and Voorhees Street in Terre Haute was evacuated on Monday morning. Fire officials believe the problem was related to an HVAC unit on the roof.
We will continue to follow this story
