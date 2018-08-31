This is your last weekend to take a dip in the Deming Park Pool

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This Labor Day weekend is your last chance to enjoy the Deming Park Pool for the year.
The pool will be open Saturday and Sunday...weather permitting.
After Sunday, the pool will be closed until next year.
Hours are from noon to 6:00 on both days.
Admission is $3 for people 12 and over, and under 12 is $2.75.
