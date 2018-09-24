VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Litter cluttering the sides of the roads is a problem everywhere.

One man in Vigo County is passionate about this cause and wants to see something done about the trash.

"I'm pretty obsessed with litter," Kevin Rogers, a concerned resident said.

He's been collecting the trash that's on the sides of the roads and in the wooded areas around Vigo County for a while now.

"27 leaf bags, I think there are seven tires, a metal table, metal, rate and mattresses," he said.

That's not even half of the litter that he's collected. Rogers says he got started when he realized a lot of people want to make a difference, but they don't realize they can do it in their own backyard.

"It's a very simple fix. Just a little bit of effort on my part, go out there and pick it up. Do my part to bring awareness to it and try to affect the change," Rogers said.

Now, he's calling on local and state government to affect that change as well.

"This is a crisis and there needs to be awareness brought to it," he said.

Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett agrees with Rogers.

"It doesn't matter where you're at it's not just Terre Haute, but it's everywhere. It's really kind of disappointing. I guess I wasn't raised that way," Mayor Bennett said.

He said they have crews out five days a week to help clean up the city, but even with that they always have a job to do.

"We'll send a crew in and 3 days late it looks like we're never even there," Bennett said.

He said that if people want Terre Haute and Vigo County to look beautiful and be clean then they would need help.

"We want our community to look good, we want a cleaner city," he said. "We can only do that through people who are willing to step up and help."

Rogers is going to be helping for a long time.

"I'm not giving up till the day I die," he said.

If you see an area in the city that needs to be cleaned up or if you have large items like tires or mattresses you need to get rid of, you can call 311 and someone from the city will come out to help you.

If you want to help around the city, this Saturday, they are having a city-wide cleanup. If you want to be involved in that, meet at the Terre Haute police department at 8 a.m.