Thirteen pound cat stuffed into kitten carrier

The Ouabache Valley Feline Rescue found a cat on their back deck. The thirteen-pound cat was shoved into a kitten carrier, Now, the owners are looking for the person who dumped it.

Posted: Jul. 6, 2018 6:54 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WHTI) - Tammy Barnett the Director of the Ouabache Valley Feline and Friends Rescue was gone for just 45 minutes, taking two other cats to the vet. When she came back she found a cat, dumped by its owners, on their back deck. 

The 13-pound adult cat was shoved inside of a kitten carrier.

"The poor cat was so crammed in here that when I took him I took him out we had to disassemble it to remove him,"  Barnett said. "On top of that, he was soaked from the rain."

Dumping animals in Indiana. and most states, is illegal. 

"There have been numerous people that have been prosecuted that's been dumping them off," Barnett said. "That's the reason everyones setting up surveillance cameras." 

Barnett said that if you call the rescue they can help you find a home for the animal. That way you don't have to dump the animal. For more information on the cat rescue, you can visit their website here. 

