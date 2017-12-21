Thief steals Christmas spirit, taking mail from mailboxes

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- A serious crime that has one north east vigo county neighborhood worried this holiday. Mail is being taken right out of mailboxes.

Carol S. Gossman was pulled over for a standard traffic violation on Dec. 13 around 1 a.m.

Sgt. Joe Watts says the tropper who pulled Gossman over further investigated Gossman's vehicle.

She was charged with possession of methaphetmaine, marajuana, and driving while suspended.

But, what the trooper later discovered was three bags full of opened mail in the backseat of her car.

"There were enevelopes opened and cards laying out," Watts said. "Cash and credit cards."

Police say the mail all came from place.

"The mail was from the harrison woods area," Watts said.

Watts says this is a rare siuations, but happens especially around the holiday season.

An anoyomous resident has been living in Harrison Woods neighborhood for nearly 17 years. And, now she is being more cautious of sending checks, money and giftcards through the mail.

Police are currently working with the United States Postal Inspectors Office sorting through all the mail. Watts says there is no way they will be able to determine how much money is missing.

Watts suggest you have mail sent to your work or where it's registered where someone can sign for it.

He says you can also purchase lockup mailboxes that allow the United States Postal Service to deliver your mail, but only you can retrieve it with a key.