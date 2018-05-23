'They are coming across the board' Hamilton Center gives perspective on alarming suicide trend

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - When there's a child in desperate need of help, it's all hands on deck for Vigo County Schools.

"We can't take a chance of them not getting over there once we've determined they're in crisis," said Asst. Student Services Director Rick Stevens, "There's just a lot of kids experiencing crisis right now."

Stevens said Vigo County Schools already have a protocol in place if it's suspected that a child is experiencing suicidal behavior.

"Whenever the school counselor gets involved with a mental health case, where there may be a need because of suicidal ideations, we refer out immediately that day," he said, "and then myself and Dr. Balitewicz, we follow up with the kids and their families to make sure they make it there that night."

One of the places students are referred to is The Hamilton Center, specifically the office of Missy Burton. Burton is the Clinical Supervisor of Child and Adolescent Services.

"They are coming across the board," she said.

When Burton sees a child that's been referred through the school corporation, she says they'll do a mental health assessment to determine the lethality of their behavior.

"Do we need to be able to hospitalize or form a safety plan," Burton said, "and here, we staff them with one of our nurse practitioners or one of our psychiatrists."

Burton said when she first started, she saw more high school students. However, throughout the years, she said the alarming trend has made its way down to as young as elementary aged students.

"To tell a very young person, a small child and their parent, that we're recommending hospitalization is a very tough hurdle to get over," Burton explained.

Burton said it's because of partnerships that Burton says they're able to help students in the area.

Vigo County Schools and The Hamilton Center have worked together for several years. School personnel are already being trained in mental health awareness and that, Burton says, helps with getting students referred easier.

"They're now more aware of what to watch for, what to do when they notice something," said Burton, "Understand that if somebody steps in and says 'we've noticed this about your child', that is not a blaming or shaming type thing. It's simply 'we're concerned for your child and we want to help'."

The growing trend is far beyond Vigo County. Burton said young people continue to face a great deal of pressure ranging from their home and school lives to what they see on television.

"Sometimes young people talk about suicide without really understanding that suicide is permanent, that death is something that they don't come back from," Burton said, "It's just much more prevelant because people are talking about it, it's being live streamed at times which is very scary."

Burton said she wants parents and young people to realize that suicide and depression is real, and that it does not discriminate against your income or background.

"Do not be afraid to ask for help," Burton said, "I think a phrase that I would love to have folks take out of their vocabulary is 'attention seeking', 'this child is just attention seeking'. Unfortunately, sometimes that's what they feel like they have to do to get someone to pay attention to them. We've had people, who I honestly believe, took their own life because they were trying to get attention, just to say I need something from you and accidently made a lethal move."