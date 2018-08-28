'There's always going to be a debate' Local CPC responds to misconceptions on services, outreach

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - In July, News 10 introduced you to a teenager who planned a peaceful protest outside of the Crisis Prgenancy Center in Terre Haute.

That's after he claimed groups, like CPC, don't do enough to educate and alert women of all their options.

Shortly after that story aired, CPC reached out to us to help clear up rumors. We took a tour of their facility on Tuesday.

Director of Development, Beth Willis, says she recognizes people already have their opinions about CPC.

"There's always going to be a debate, as long as the days are long, there's going to be a debate," she said, "Our desire at CPC is not to fight the debate, but to offer help, offer solutions."

One of the areas staff members agree there are misconceptions is educational programs available.

CPC offers Creating Positive Relationships, or CPR, which promotes abstinence for young students and parent engagement in the process.

"We go about it in a way that looks at them as a whole person," said CPR Coordinator Cary King, "So their physical health, their mental health, their emotional health, their social health. It's not just hey watch out you could get pregnant, but how it could actually effect just their whole health in general."

"We're talking about the anatomically correct body parts and what is healthy, what is puberty, how do our bodies work," she said, "and so we really are just trying to educate them."

King said the program is taught in middle and high schools in Vigo and surrounding counties. Every school year, the program reaches about 5,000 kids.

"We'll tell the students maybe this isn't for you, maybe you've already made that choice, but maybe it's a friend that you can say hey you need someone to talk to, or some testing, go see the CPC," she said, "We've had students even refer maybe a family member. We really just want to spread the word we're here just to help them through any situation."

According to local CPC numbers, 2,241 appointments have been made in 2018. Out of those numbers, 1,112 medical services were provided. Some staff members say medical services are another misconception.

"We've been called a fake clinic and that's not true at all," said Nurse Manager Dixie Swan.

As far as medical staff, Terre Haute CPC has 4 MDs, 4 nurse practitioners, 5 nurses, 1 phlebotomist and 1 sonographer. Swan says the number of referrals they receive proves there is a need for their services.

"We have referrals from doctors offices, emergency rooms, schools, churches, the health departments from Indiana State Health Department as well as our local county health department," she said, "So a lot of people are beginning to understand what we do, what we offer and sending people to us."

No matter where you stand in the pro-life, pro-choice debate, CPC says don't let it discredit the work and services being offered.

"We do not deny the fact that we follow the Lord here and his statutes, and that we're a pro-life agency," Willis said, "but yet, we also love people and we find it more important to reach out to people no matter where they're at, and give them the help that is needed to them."

CPC also sent us a breakdown of the number of services they have provided in 2018 so far, starting from January to August 6th.

Client Appointments: 2,241

400 Pregnancy Tests

147 College (37%)

Abortion Minded/Vulnerable: 258 (65%)

1,112 Medical Services Provided

Medical Staff

-4 MD

-4 Nurse Practitioners

-5 Nurses

- 1 Phlebotomist

- 1 Sonographer

Tested for STDs

- 458 males (41%)

- 120 tested positive

- 145 free treatments

Screenings

Bacterial Vaginosis: 66

Yeast Infections: 64

Pap Smears: 14

Tric.: 64

Hep. B/C: 63

Syphilis: 39

LGBT Clients: 27

Parenting Classes: 332 (includes moms, dads or caregivers)

- 108 dads

658 Boutique Donations (brand new baby merchandise for expecting parents)

CPC does not receive government funding, it is all funded through the community.