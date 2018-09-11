Clear

"There's a hole in my heart"; Mother speaks out about suicide

The mother of a suicide victim speaks out about her daughter's death.

Posted: Sep. 11, 2018 6:06 PM
Updated: Sep. 11, 2018 6:46 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Dorothea Elliott loved living in Colorado. The natural landscape of the Rocky Mountains provided a getaway when life got hard.

Elliott's mom Jody Peach says, "She was caring. She was loving. She would do anything in the world to help anyone out."

Dorothea worked in the medical field. It was stressful work. The stress increased when doctors diagnosed her with CML leukemia.

Jody says, "We had got really close. If she had a problem she'd call me. If she was upset she'd call me."

Jody knew every day was turning into a struggle for her daughter.

Jody says, "I said don't ever do anything stupid. If you need your momI'mm here."

On August 2nd, 2017 Jody's life forever changed.

Jody says, "I almost fell to the porch. I felt like I died at that point. I know a piece of me died now at that point because there is a hole that will never be filled. There's a hole in my heart."

Dorothea committed suicide.

Jody says, "It just got too much for her. I think everything going on in her life, the car breaking down bills that everybody has, she didn't see a way out.

Now it's Jody that carries that daily struggle. A struggle that she's turning into a positive mission. To help anyone who is in a similar situation.

Jody says, "We've got to get this stopped. Before it becomes worse and worse and worse."

For information regarding suicide prevent: Click Here

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 73°
Fog possible overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Clark County's new wildlife park

Image

Family speaks against suicide

Image

It's going to get a little warmer, Kevin will tell you when

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

ISU frat raises money for Bethany House

Image

Keep an eye on tree limbs before cold weather sets in

Image

School bus reimbursement for air show shuttles

Image

I-70 lane restrictions in place

Image

What's up with that IRL text?

Image

Greene County man charged with child molestation

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears