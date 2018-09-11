VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Dorothea Elliott loved living in Colorado. The natural landscape of the Rocky Mountains provided a getaway when life got hard.

Elliott's mom Jody Peach says, "She was caring. She was loving. She would do anything in the world to help anyone out."

Dorothea worked in the medical field. It was stressful work. The stress increased when doctors diagnosed her with CML leukemia.

Jody says, "We had got really close. If she had a problem she'd call me. If she was upset she'd call me."

Jody knew every day was turning into a struggle for her daughter.

Jody says, "I said don't ever do anything stupid. If you need your momI'mm here."

On August 2nd, 2017 Jody's life forever changed.

Jody says, "I almost fell to the porch. I felt like I died at that point. I know a piece of me died now at that point because there is a hole that will never be filled. There's a hole in my heart."

Dorothea committed suicide.

Jody says, "It just got too much for her. I think everything going on in her life, the car breaking down bills that everybody has, she didn't see a way out.

Now it's Jody that carries that daily struggle. A struggle that she's turning into a positive mission. To help anyone who is in a similar situation.

Jody says, "We've got to get this stopped. Before it becomes worse and worse and worse."

For information regarding suicide prevent: Click Here