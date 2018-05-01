'There's a family out there praying for a miracle' New law allows Illinois teens to register as organ donors

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - Illinois lawmakers say hundreds of lives could be saved thanks to a law that went into effect on January 1st.

Scroll for more content...

The law now allows teenagers, ages 16 and 17, to register as organ donors.

According to state officials, more than 11,500 16 and 17-year-olds have already registered since the law became effective.

The Fessant family lost their daughter, Maddie, last June.

"We joke every day about the things she would say, or the things she would do," said her father, B.J., "She just brought joy to every room she walked in."

Most of all, Maddie was known for her kindness and willingness to help others.

"She was a helper, a solver, she wanted to fix everybody, fix their problems," B.J. added.

That's why it was no surprise when she decided she wanted to become an organ donor. B.J. says they had a conversation about it when she applied for her driver's license last May.

"She got the paperwork, and she's filling it out, and she says 'Am I an organ donor?'," he said, "I told her that was kind of her choice, that's something you've got to figure out. So we sat around, and we talked about it, she said 'I'm not going to need them'. She thought it sounded like a good idea and she filled it out right there."

However, the Fessants weren't expecting to make a decision on her behalf a month later. Maddie passed away following a car accident.

"It's a whole lot easier to make that choice when you know she wanted that," he said.

While the loss still remains tough for Maddie's family, they're finding comfort in her kindness. Her stepmother, Nichole, said they received a letter from Maddie's heart recipient in January.

"It was incredible to know that this little girl has a chance at life," she said, "and to know that she's doing well, how grateful her family is that Maddie was able to help her. There really are no words."

"When you hear those stories, I don't know if it helps the grief at all, but it lifts you up some," B.J. added, "There is some joy there knowing something good has come out of it."

For B.J. and Nichole, their faith has helped them through while raising their remaining children.

"We know one day we'll see her again," Nichole said, "and then we have Annalise, and Finnegan, and D.J., that we get up and we go every day, and we know we have to be present for them."

While remembering the life their daughter, Maddie, lived, they hope others will consider how life-changing becoming an organ donor can be.

"We're hurting, but we're just one family, we're one community," said B.J., "and there are so many communities out there that are just thankful for the blessing they received and that's what organ donation can do."

"There's a family out there praying for a miracle," he added.

According to state officials, 4,700 people are on the waiting list. Every year about 300 people die waiting for an organ transplant.