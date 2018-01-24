TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Wednesday, the homeless will come together for one of the most important days of the year; the nationwide homeless count.

This is to ensure their needs are met.

According to the latest homeless count, more than 500,000 people sleep on the streets. One in five of them are people who served the country.

Martina Hull with Reach Services lands homeless veterans back on their feet. She says last year, they served 200 homeless veterans in Terre Haute.

According to Hull, this number is nowhere close to the official state count recorded at last year’s Point in Time.

The state officially counted fewer people. This means Reach Services isn't getting state funds to house or feed local veterans who are truly in need.

“There's a big disparity between who we serve and what the numbers reflect,” said Hull. “It's the middle of January and it's cold. Most folks aren't willing to come out for all that.”

This count is for all homeless people, not just veterans.

Today, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. the homeless population is asked to go to Fairbanks Park, Gilbert Park, Terre Haute Transit Authority or local soup kitchens.

Several organizations will be handing out food, warm clothes and getting people help they need with shelters.