There will soon be tougher penalties for drivers caught texting in Illinois

WABASH VALLEY, Ill. (WTHI) - There will tougher penalties for those caught texting while driving in Illinois.

That's under a new law set to take effect next July.

Drivers caught texting and driving will be issued a moving violation that will go on their driving record.

Anyone convicted of three moving violations in a 12-month period may have their license suspended.

Currently, a first offense for texting while driving is a non-moving violation and does not impact a person's driving record.

The Nationa Highway Traffic Safety Administration says nearly 25 percent of crashes that are reported involve distracted driving.