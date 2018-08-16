WABASH VALLEY, Ill. (WTHI) - There will tougher penalties for those caught texting while driving in Illinois.
That's under a new law set to take effect next July.
Drivers caught texting and driving will be issued a moving violation that will go on their driving record.
Anyone convicted of three moving violations in a 12-month period may have their license suspended.
Currently, a first offense for texting while driving is a non-moving violation and does not impact a person's driving record.
The Nationa Highway Traffic Safety Administration says nearly 25 percent of crashes that are reported involve distracted driving.
Related Content
- There will soon be tougher penalties for drivers caught texting in Illinois
- Bill would impose tougher penalties on Indiana animal abusers
- Illinois governor seeks to reinstate death penalty
- Illinois State Police reminds drivers of fatal four violations
- Harvest Emergency in Illinois
- Singapore Summit: full text of signed statement
- Illinois lawmakers revisit gun legislation
- Prosecutors to seek death penalty in toddler’s death
- Facebook questioned about pulling Android call, text data
- After 4 years, Indiana embraces text-to-911 in emergencies
Scroll for more content...