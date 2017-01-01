There is still time for some last minute Christmas shopping!

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Your shopping window is about to come to a close!

Scroll for more content...

News 10 stopped by Honey Creek Mall on Friday to check-out last minute shoppers in action.

If the mall is on your to do list you have the rest of Friday, Saturday and part of Sunday to purchase all the items on your list.

"I'm usually ahead of all my Christmas shopping, but this year with all the hustle and bustle of both me and my husband, we've been putting it off until last minute…" said Kiyoko Moody.

For more information on last minue shopping at the Honey Creek Mall, click here.