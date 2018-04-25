'There is a big world out there when it comes to agriculture' New online charter school focuses on agriculture opportunities

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Elizabeth Keegan is on the hunt for something new for her kids.

"I'm looking to find something to spark and keep interest," she said.

That's a hard task when you're a parent and a teacher. Keegan has been homeschooling children for about 18 years and counting.

"Sometimes your students do their work very well and faithfully," Keegan said, "but other times they still look at you as a mom, and it can be hard to get everything accomplished."

Accountability is one of the main qualities she's looking for when it comes to her children's education.

When she heard about the Indiana Agriculture and Technology School on Facebook, like other parents, she wanted to know more. Keegan was one of several parents attending Tuesday night's informational.

"There's a big world out there when it comes to agriculture," said Keith Marsh, Chief Academic Officer.

IATS is an online, tuition-free, charter school that is Core 40 aligned. It's also new to Indiana.

Marsh says students are required to complete 4 to 6 hours of online coursework per day. Students can complete their coursework hours on a timetable that is appropriate for them.

"They set it up to how they learn, some students get it all done when they get up and that's ok," Marsh said, "So they have a full day to really get through their core subject areas."

The school operates on a 4-tier system, meaning 4 educators are assigned to a student.

"You have the lead teacher that teaches the students," Marsh said, "You have the concept coach that is the academic tutor, the success coach that is the counselor for the student, and the student learning advocate that manages the whole process."

Beyond the computer screen, students will have an opportunity to get hands-on experience at a farm.

The IATS farm is about 600+ acres in Morgantown, Indiana.

Marsh says once a month students will go to the farm site, by region and with provided transportation, to do project-based learning.

"They'll go down, get their hands dirty," he said, "Learn about soil erosion, forest management, agricultural forestry, mapping and orienteering."

Marsh says the goal of IATS is to provide students with a quality education and provide career pathways. The school is working with businesses to land students future employment, as well as local colleges like Ivy Tech to provide students with college credit opportunities.

"We want to ensure that kids have an opportunity to go to college, and in 2-years pathway we'll get them there," Marsh added, "It's also important to know not every kid will go to college, so that's where the career pathway and getting them ready to go in the workforce is key too, but if a student wants to go to a 4-year college, they'll absolutely have that opportunity to do that as well."

IATS is also excited about their unmanned systems program, which will teach students about drones.

"The Unmanned Safety Institute is a program that we're working with to provide the curriculum," said Marsh, "So starting their junior year, they will take online courses that certify them at the end of the year. They'll take a test and get certified to the FAA with a drone license."

Then, in their senior year, Marsh says students will actually learn how to fly drones.

"That overlays all of our curriculums so any student in our school can take that program, and then they put that certification in their back pocket and can pretty much use that for any job they go after," he said.

Classes start July 30th for IATS.

Enrollment space is limited, Marsh says they're only accepting about 550 students. Indiana residents, grades 7-12, are eligible to apply.

If you're interested in enrollment or would like to learn more about the school you can visit their website.