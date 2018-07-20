The unlikely origin story of Curious George on display at Terre Haute museum

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There's a familiar face at one Terre Haute museum.

The monkey on display at the museum is Curious George.

It's part of a new exhibit at the Swope Art Museum.

Curious George is the main character in a popular children's book series, and he has a surprising story.

Hans and Margaret Rey were the creators of Curious George.

The Jewish couple lived in Germany before it became occupied by Nazis around the time of World War II.

After two different escapes, a German soldier detained them.

During a search, the soldier found drawings of a monkey named Fefe.

"He (the soldier) said I have a daughter, can I have this drawing. Of course, Margaret and Hans said yes and the German soldier let them go," Amy Guess, from the Candles Holocaust Museum and Education Center said.

Hans and Margaret made it to the United States and that's where Fefe became George.

A year later, the couple published their first Curious George book.