The study continues, second phase of Vigo County Jail study to wrap up in September

The RJS Justice Services study into Vigo County's Criminal Justice System should wrap up by the end of September.

Posted: Jul. 31, 2018 3:23 PM
Updated: Jul. 31, 2018 6:14 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The RJS Justice Services study into Vigo County's Criminal Justice System should wrap up by the end of September.

On Tuesday, the county commissioners announced phase two of the study is ongoing.

This phase will look into how quickly cases proceed through the county's criminal justice system.

RJS has already determined Vigo County is proactive when it comes to offering programs that reduce the jail population.

The commissioners aren't expecting a lot by the way of recommendations.

"If they can find some other ways to help alleviate some of the long stays...that's what we are trying to find," commissioner Brad Anderson said.

RJS says the second half of the study will not impact its recommendation that Vigo County should build a new 527-bed jail.

