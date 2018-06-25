The sound of music filled the air of one local park

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Music filled the air in the city of Brazil on Sunday.
The Brazil Concert Band played at Forest Park.
The music paid tribute to several different genres of music.
It included American musician Spike Jones and the musical Thoroughly Modern Millie.
Community members said the event was a great way to spend their Sunday night.
If you couldn't make it to Sunday's concert there's stil time.
The Brazil Concert Band will hold its annual patriotic concert on July 1st.
