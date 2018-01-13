The snow is over, but driving will still be a challenge

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Overnight Friday into Saturday there's a chance any melted snow will re-freeze.

Scroll for more content...

Blowing snow is also a concern.

If you step outside, you will know the weather story...it's cold.

Any moisture on the ground after plows move through will refreeze, making it slick.

On Friday, we sat in on a call with Indiana Department of Homeland Security.

They say much of Indiana dealt with the same conditions.

They've seen roads all over the state in bad shape.

You can find all of the resources you need to stay on top of traffic conditions right now.