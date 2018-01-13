wx_icon Terre Haute 21°

wx_icon Robinson 21°

wx_icon Zionsville 19°

wx_icon Rockville 21°

wx_icon Casey 19°

wx_icon Brazil 21°

wx_icon Marshall 21°

Clear
Winter Storm Warning Wx Alerts
Closings View Closings

The snow is over, but driving will still be a challenge

Overnight Friday into Saturday there's a chance any melted snow will re-freeze.

Posted: Jan. 12, 2018 10:53 PM
Updated: Jan. 12, 2018 10:53 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Overnight Friday into Saturday there's a chance any melted snow will re-freeze.

Scroll for more content...

Blowing snow is also a concern.

If you step outside, you will know the weather story...it's cold.

Any moisture on the ground after plows move through will refreeze, making it slick.

On Friday, we sat in on a call with Indiana Department of Homeland Security.

They say much of Indiana dealt with the same conditions.

They've seen roads all over the state in bad shape.

You can find all of the resources you need to stay on top of traffic conditions right now.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It