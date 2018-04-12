Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

The new film "Eva" set to play at Tilson Auditorium

Eva Kor talked a lot about how she survived Holocaust...and she's revered for having the heart to forgive those who hurt her.

Posted: Apr. 12, 2018 3:52 PM
Updated: Apr. 12, 2018 6:01 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Eva Kor talked a lot about how she survived Holocaust...and she's revered for having the heart to forgive those who hurt her.

Scroll for more content...

A recent documentary captured the period in her life between those events.

Filmmaker and for Indy Star journalist Ted Green wanted to explore this part of Eva's life.

He co-produced the documentary film called "Eva."

"The time right here in Terre Haute that tested and challenged her, and I would say nearly broke her, but instead laid the groundwork for that forgiveness," Green said.

"I love this home. I consider it my home, but it's a provincial community that was not very welcoming to a funny sounding person with a lot of baggage," Kor said.

You can see "Eva" this Saturday at the Tilson Auditorium.

Tickets are available at the ISU box office or Ticketmaster.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 62°
Robinson
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 55°
Zionsville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 63°
Rockville
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 62°
Casey
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 61°
Brazil
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 62°
Marshall
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 62°
Warm again today; storms possible tonight and Saturday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It