TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Eva Kor talked a lot about how she survived Holocaust...and she's revered for having the heart to forgive those who hurt her.

A recent documentary captured the period in her life between those events.

Filmmaker and for Indy Star journalist Ted Green wanted to explore this part of Eva's life.

He co-produced the documentary film called "Eva."

"The time right here in Terre Haute that tested and challenged her, and I would say nearly broke her, but instead laid the groundwork for that forgiveness," Green said.

"I love this home. I consider it my home, but it's a provincial community that was not very welcoming to a funny sounding person with a lot of baggage," Kor said.

You can see "Eva" this Saturday at the Tilson Auditorium.

Tickets are available at the ISU box office or Ticketmaster.