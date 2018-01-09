The nation has a shortage of IV bags; What are local hospitals doing to provide care?

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A national shortage of a common health supply has local hospitals reacting.

It could be called very bad timing right in the middle of the flu season.

National numbers show a shortage of IV fluid bags.

Health care workers use those bags to deliver medicine and treat dehydrated patients.

They contain saline and nutrient solutions.

Supplies for many of those bags come from factories in Puerto Rico.

As you may know, hurricanes ravaged the island last year.

That damage temporarily stopped production.

Making matters worse, flu season turned out to be a bad one...and it came early.

That means the need for IV bags has gone up, right as the supply hit a low.

We reached out to local hospitals to see how they are dealing with the shortage.

They say they are doing what they can to make sure patients are covered.

"Some of the things we've done is give drugs or medication IV push, so they're not in an IV bag. That can cause a little more pain to the patient, but it is an option," Kristi Williams, from Union Hospital in Terre Haute said.

We also reached out to Regional Hospital.

They say they continue to monitor the shortage closely.

They are working with their sister facilities throughout the country to make sure patients receive the proper care.

Experts say the shortage should ease soon.

They predict supplies will be back to normal in March.