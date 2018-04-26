Bicentennial Celebration: The mill and house Markel built

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-In North Terre Haute past some winding roads, you'll find the Old Mill Dam and the Markle House. For Sallie Cox though, this is home.

Cox had made the Markle House her family’s home since 1984 but for them, it isn't just a house, it is their largest antique. This property played a huge role not only for Otter Creek but Vigo County.

"The woodwork is all original, the floor. You know we've tried to keep it like it was," said Cox.

Fredrick Markle built the house. It's where he raised his family while also running his father's mill just walking distance away.

The mill provided the first industry in Vigo county but it also helped form Terre Haute 200 years later.

"The mill was certainly a great advantage to the people in that area because they brought their corn in to be ground and also to do their other business there and in the 1930s it, unfortunately, caught fire," said Marylee Hagan who is with the Vigo County Historical Society.

All that is left of the old mill is some of its base foundation found at the dam. But thanks to the mills 120 years of service and the Markles its helped shape Vigo County into what it is today.

"It had a huge impact on the community because they were some of the first to establish the settlement of this area. And contributed to what we know now as Terre Haute and Vigo County," said Hagan.

Cox is getting ready to sell this nationally registered historic place. She just hopes the community remembers how important the house and the mill were for the community.

"I hope it continues to be part of the north end and something good comes out of this. But it’s time for somebody else to enjoy this.”

News 10 will continue with our Bicentennial celebration coverage through next year. If you have a story in your township you would like to have heard reach out to garrett.brown@wthitv.com with your story idea.