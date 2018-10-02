'The message that's being sent right now is sit down and shut up' Victim in Larry Nassar case speaks on accountability, healing and forgiveness in sexual assault

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Rachael Denhollander carries more than a story of just a survivor.

At 15-years-old, she was sexually assaulted at the hands of Larry Nassar. The former gymnastics doctor is serving up to 175 years in prison after multiple women came out with their stories of allegations against him.

"I'm not afraid of Larry," said Denhollander, "Larry doesn't have power."

Denhollander came to speak to an audience at Indiana State University on Tuesday night. Her presentation, titled "From Justice to Forgiveness", focused on sharing her story of victimhood, empowerment and forgiveness.

"What I really hope we learn to do is learn how to respond to trauma together," she said, "How do we heal for those who have experienced it and how do we come alongside in support of those who are on that journey of healing."

While Denhollander said she was 15 at the time of the assault, it wasn't until years later she'd go public with her story.

It was then, Denhollander said, that the fight for justice was with more than just Nassar, it was with the people around him.

"The most painful thing for most victims isn't necessarily just even the abuse," said Denhollander, "It's the response that they receive from society."

"All of a sudden it's not just the abuser who's unsafe, it's everyone around them who's unsafe," she added, "and that revictimization, that compounding of the trauma, really increases the damage that survivors go through and that needs to end."

As for her own personal journey to healing, Denhollander said she forgives Nassar.

"Forgiveness doesn't mean accepting what happened was good," she said, "I can speak the truth about what happened, I can call it the evil that it is because it was evil, and I can do that at the same time as forgiveness."

Being able to forgive, Denhollander said, has allowed her to release bitterness, resentment and an obsessive desire for answers. Instead, she's focusing on the joys within her life.

While many consider Denhollander a hero, she is humble and considers herself no more than grateful.

"I'm grateful for the cultural shift that I think we're starting to see," she said, "I'm grateful for so many women who came forward and supported me because we did it together."

Like the Nassar case, several high-profile cases of sexual assault have played out on a national stage. Many of them have sparked a debate in regards to survivors and their choice of waiting to come forward.

"I would say the way you're treating the survivor right now is why they waited so long to come forward," said Denhollander, "Because when you revictimize, and blame, and shame and attack the character of someone who speaks up, you're explaining right then and there why they didn't come forward."

"It's hard enough to stand against your abuser," she added, "It's almost impossible to stand against everyone else, especially when the wound and the trauma is so fresh."

Now a mother and advocate, Denhollander spends a lot of time working to support survivors. While she has noticed the cultural shift in more stories coming forward, she'd like to see more be done in accountability.

"I think we're still seeing a situation where when it's our political candidate, our university, our favorite coach, the pillar in our community, whether that's physical community, religious community, political community," she said, "The instant response is still to attack the victim and to say it's not possible, it's different because."

It's an issue Denhollander said she's unsure will change.

"Watching the response to the Kavanaugh hearings, watching the response to the Ohio State wrestlers coming forward, watching the response to the USC survivors coming forward," she said, "I don't know that it has changed and we have it on both sides of the aisle. Everyone wants it to be different when it's in their own community."

"I don't think it's a conservative problem," she added, "I don't think it's a religious problem or a particular university's problem. It's a human problem. We don't want to care what it would cost and we need to get past that."