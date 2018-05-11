CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Helping fill the need for the hungry. That's what one organization works to do every day in Clay County, Indiana.

Scroll for more content...

The Clay County Youth Food Program is always in need of donations and volunteers. That's why one woman decided to do both.

Keli McCoy works in the prosecutor's office in Brazil, Indiana. She sees kids in need every day.

"Every Friday, they would do the backpack program where they would go down and they'd get a bag of food, and there was a lot of them," said McCoy.

The Clay County Youth Food program works year-round to feed hungry kids, as Brazil was just named one of the poorest cities in Indiana.

"We realize that we have a cycle of generational poverty," said Nicole Fry, executive branch director of the Clay County YMCA.

Back in April, McCoy decided to start making t-shirts for fun.

She then had the idea to sell them, and donate the profits to the food program.

Her original goal was $500.

Friday she presented the group with a check for over $1500.

"It's fun to get so excited to get all of this money and stuff together, and then just to give it to somebody else and see how it affects them," said McCoy.

McCoy made more than 200 shirts, with top requests being law enforcement and first responder shirts.

Luckily, she had some help in the process.

"I was very honored that she asked me to help her. We have so much fun together anyway I knew it was going to be fun, and it was," said Allison Butts, shirt creator.

The YMCA hosts the food program out of their facility.

Fry says the need in the community is serious.

"The hungry kids aren't across the sea. They're in your backyard," said Fry.

She says it's taken a lot of faith to make this program happen.

"God just continues to amaze us. Whether it's the funding coming in, or we need thirty crackers, and there are thirty crackers delivered to us that day," said Fry.

The program is always looking for volunteers.

They will begin packing food for the summer in the evenings at the First Baptist Church in Brazil.

You can also help deliver food during the day to kids in need.

To learn more, click here.