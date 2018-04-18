The future of Terre Haute's parks and town centers is up to residents

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The future is in your hands. The city of Terre Haute wants to know if you like the parks and recreational activities offered.

Scroll for more content...

The city is doing a survey for residents to give their thoughts. The goal is to help create a five-year plan for improving facilities.

The survey is being conducted by a Purdue Extension Program. It will help improve public spaces such as parks and town centers.

The brief survey covers residents’ views on which programs and parks people already like to use. It also asked what activities people think Terre Haute should improve.

The program team will continue to meet with the planning committee and analyze data from the surveys. The information will be given to consultants, who will then complete the plan.

The deadline to place your input is on May 25.

To take the survey click here.