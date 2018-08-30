'The easiest thing is to take the life of another person and disappear,' Vigo Co. resident arrested after allegedly sending disturbing texts, video to coworker

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County man was arrested after police say he started sending disturbing texts and images to a female coworker, fired a handgun out of a car window, and had been living in the United State illegally for several years.

The investigation started Friday when the Brazil Police Department was contacted by police in Greencastle about a 'disgruntled employee' at a Greencastle business.

That person was falsely identified as Jose Luiggi Figueroa, with police later learning his real name is Erick Pedraza.

The employer told police he sent messages of human mutilation and said things "the easiest thing is to take the life of another person and disappear" to the female coworker.

The Brazil Police Department also received information about potential drug trafficking.

Over the course of the investigation, police found a video of Pedraza smiling and shooting a handgun out of a car window while driving.

Police say after they did a search on the name Jose Luiggi Figueroa they didn't find much information and later learned his real identity.

Using his real name, police learned he had multiple active warrants out of Daviess County, for assault and pointing a firearm.

After learning his real name, police tracked Pedraza to a Seelyville address.

On Friday, officers saw him leave his home and arrested him without incident.

Police say Pedraza had been living in the United State illegally for several years and had at least two fake drivers' licenses.

Police have contacted U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials.