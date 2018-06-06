Clear

The deadline has passed, where is Franklin Fennell?

Posted: Jun. 6, 2018 4:44 PM
Updated: Jun. 6, 2018 6:34 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 has uncovered new information on Franklin Fennell.

The former Vigo County Schools employee was set to report to the federal prison in Pekin, Illinois by 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

We spoke to the warden at that prison who told us Fennell's court order has him serving his time at a male camp, which is low security.

Pekin's facility recently changed, and now is only a female camp.

Until online records are updated, it will not be known where Fennell will serve his sentence. 

Fennell was sentenced to two years in federal prison after he was convicted in a kickback scheme.

The jury convicted him of taking thousands of dollars from the Vigo County School Corporation.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Fennell must serve at least 85 percent of his time, and that is only if he is on good behavior.

By our math, if Fennell is released early, he will be due to get out in February of 2020.

 

