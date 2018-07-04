The days of buying CD's at Best Buy are over

(CNN)- For those of you who still like to buy CD's (say what?), you may be out of luck this summer. At least, if you shop at Best Buy.
The company will stop selling compact discs nationwide today. That's according to a February report from Billboard.
The decision could be due to a fall in sales.
As USA Today reports, entertainment sales (including gaming, music and movies) dropped almost 14 percent during the retailer's 2017 fiscal year.
Though it's reportedly pulling out of CD sales, best buy will continue to carry vinyl for the next two years.
