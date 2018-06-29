The damage: An inside look at the Vigo County Community Corrections facility

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 received an inside look at the Vigo County Correctional Facility on Friday.

Scroll for more content...

Terre Haute's chief arson investigator Norm Loudermilk took our crew on a tour of the building.

LINK | SURVEILLANCE VIDEO SHOWS THE MAN SUSPECTED OF SETTING FIRE TO COMMUNITY CORRECTIONS BUILDING WALKING THE HALLS

Investigators told us a fire was set inside the drawer of a desk that belongs to a state parole officer.

Loudermilk told us many of the drawers in the office were gone through as well.

Our crew captured video of other offices as well, showing damage around the building.

Loudermilk said they finished the scene examination on Friday, and they were able to gather a lot of evidence.

"In every crime, there is evidence that can be gathered...we have gathered a lot of evidence. So of the evidence is fire damage...some of it is related to property damage," Loudermilk said.

LINK | DIRECTOR OF VIGO COUNTY COMMUNITY CORRECTIONS CENTER SAYS HIS STAFF AND OFFENDERS 'DID IT RIGHT' IN FIRE EVACUATION

If you have any information on the fir, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.