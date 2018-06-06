The anniversary of the flood of 2008

TERRE HAUTE, IND. (WTHI) - The hundre year flood.

That's what some people call it, because they hadn't seen anything like it before.

"You couldn't train for that. You couldn't plan for that, because that was beyond anything...you could go into this county, no one alive could tell you that they had seen a flood like that."

JD Kesler works for Vigo County EMA.

He remembers that day well, because the river wasn't the only place that flooded.

"It was just a real unique kind of flooding, and it was because of that huge downpour, and no place for the water to go because of the ground saturation."

And because of that, people like Eric Michaels, who didn't live anywhere near the river, still felt the effects of the flood.

"The water hadn't come up so high to where it was devastating, it was probably halfway up the driveway or so at that point, but you knew it was going to get worse when you'd take a look at the radar and you realized the rain wasn't going to stop anytime soon."

Michaels parents house was lucky, only taking minor damage.

He says his biggest takeaway from the flood, is just how important it is to have an exit plan.

"No matter what kind of natural disaster you could encounter, probably you should always have some kind of exit plan and how do you get out of your house. If there's a flood, if there's a fire, if there's a tornado."

But the good news is, Michaels knows that flood helped everyone be a little more prepared.

"It was a real eye opener, and it was really a test of what we had spent a couple years trying to get trained for and trying to make plans for."