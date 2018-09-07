The Vigo County Courthouse tree that has an out of this world origin

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There's quite the story about a tree planted at the Vigo County Courthouse...and it has to do with a man who gave a lot to this community prior to his passing.

You'll find a marker in front of a Tulip Poplar Tree.

Max Miller planted the seed in 1988.

That seed orbited Earth while aboard the space shuttle Atlantis.

We spoke with Max's daughter about the marker, and what it means that her father will be remembered this way.

"He was a driven, action-oriented man, and he loved his community. He always was thinking about what's the next project...what he could next to make it a better place for the citizens of Vigo County," Carmen Manning said.

This was part of a 4H Project.

Miller was an educator with the Purdue Extension Office.