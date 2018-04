VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vermillion County businesses are working toward economic growth.

Scroll for more content...

The Vermillion County Mega Rise held an open house on Tuesday.

It's for their newest shell building.

The building is 50,000 square feet.

The Newport Chemical Depot, Garmong Construction, and the Vermillion County Commissioners all contributed to the project.

They hope it'll attract new businesses to the area.