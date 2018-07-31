Clear

The Salvation Army will provid school supplies to low income families

Please call 232-4081 for more information.

Posted: Jul. 30, 2018 2:25 PM

TERRE HAUTE Ind (News Release) -- With the new school year approaching rapidly, The Salvation Army will be giving away backpacks and basic school supplies to families in need.


The dates and times the supplies will be given out are:
August 1 – 10:00 am – 12:00 pm, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm
August 2 – 10:00 am – 12:00 pm, 1:00pm – 3:00pm
August 3 – 10:00 am – 12:00 pm, 1:00pm – 3:00pm


Those seeking assistance will need to provide a picture ID, birth certificate for each child, social security cards for everyone in the household, proof of income or benefits in the last thirty days, and proof of address within Vigo County. Items given away will depend on donations received. Bethany Keller, caseworker, states, "We are expecting to assist over 500 children and their families with needed supplies to help them be successful in the upcoming school year. As always, both monetary contributions and in kind donations are greatly appreciated. We appreciate our community partner’s assistance in helping to provide this program again for the 2018-2019 school year. Thank You in advance for your contributions and for partnering with us in this ministry." Donations of crayons, pencils, pointed scissors, pocket folders, markers, and wide-ruled notebooks are especially needed. Financial contributions also give the flexibility to buy in bulk at reduced prices. School supplies or financial donations can be taken to the office at 234 S 8th St. Please call 232-4081 for more information.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 70°
Zionsville
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
A slight chance of rain Wednesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

CASA Chili Cook-off

Image

Problems with birth control insert

Image

Rain Rain (is going to) Go Away, here's your Tuesday forecast

Image

Make a Difference: Making the 4H fair her passion

Image

Edgar County Health Clinic to help NAL employees

Image

Officer Pitts Memorial Plaque at Regional Hospital

Image

Catholic Charities Grant

Image

The jail study continues

Image

Vigo County school resource officers

Image

Fighting the opioid crisis

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests