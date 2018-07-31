The Salvation Army will provid school supplies to low income families

TERRE HAUTE Ind (News Release) -- With the new school year approaching rapidly, The Salvation Army will be giving away backpacks and basic school supplies to families in need.



The dates and times the supplies will be given out are:

August 1 – 10:00 am – 12:00 pm, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm

August 2 – 10:00 am – 12:00 pm, 1:00pm – 3:00pm

August 3 – 10:00 am – 12:00 pm, 1:00pm – 3:00pm



Those seeking assistance will need to provide a picture ID, birth certificate for each child, social security cards for everyone in the household, proof of income or benefits in the last thirty days, and proof of address within Vigo County. Items given away will depend on donations received. Bethany Keller, caseworker, states, "We are expecting to assist over 500 children and their families with needed supplies to help them be successful in the upcoming school year. As always, both monetary contributions and in kind donations are greatly appreciated. We appreciate our community partner’s assistance in helping to provide this program again for the 2018-2019 school year. Thank You in advance for your contributions and for partnering with us in this ministry." Donations of crayons, pencils, pointed scissors, pocket folders, markers, and wide-ruled notebooks are especially needed. Financial contributions also give the flexibility to buy in bulk at reduced prices. School supplies or financial donations can be taken to the office at 234 S 8th St. Please call 232-4081 for more information.