The Run for the 43rd: Tonya Pfaff

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Seven candidates are vying for your vote in the race for Indiana House of Representatives. News 10's Heather Good met with the candidates to help you prepare for election day.

This Campaign 2018: The Run for the 43rd segment is with Democrat Tonya Pfaff.

She's been a Terre Haute math teacher for more than twenty years. Now, Pfaff wants to take her experience in public education with her to the statehouse to address challenges in the region.

Pfaff says there are three things she wants to do to improve the local economy. First, she says improve communication to better serve business already here. Second. she says aggressively look for new business to bring to the area.

Pfaff says, "And the third thing is we need to grow our own. Launch Terre Haute has done a good job of starting but they need more resources. They need more support and we just need to encourage entrepreneurship because the economy is changing."

Talking school safety, Pfaff says there needs to be more security and it needs to be fully funded. She adds she is not in favor of arming teachers.

Pfaff says, "I am against it. So, I was in the military. I'm a sharp shooter. I have no problem with guns, however, to me, guns bring more violence and you know, being in the school everyday, I don't think my high school students want me carrying a weapon."

Pfaff says there are several areas that need addressed to fight the drug epidemic. She says there needs to be more workforce training and better access to treatment.

